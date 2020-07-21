In this unfunny and infamous 1980 SNL sketch, red hats go commie hunting

This 1980 SNL sketch, called "Commie Hunting Season," is noteworthy for a few reasons. First and foremost, it was shocking to hear the N-word uttered. Second, the audience didn't laugh once because nothing is remotely funny in the sketch. Third, the way the men are lined up in front of the sporting goods store (some coincidentally wearing red caps) reminds me of the armed racists who show up at racial inequality protests to protect Confederate statues.
This episode of SNL also had a performance by Captain Beefheart:
[via r/ObscureMedia]
David Byrne (67) was in top form Saturday night when he performed “Once in a Lifetime” on SNL. The song was first released in 1980 on Talking Heads’ album Remain in Light. Image: YouTube
For over 20 years, Barbara Walters anchored ABC’s newsmagazine 20/20. So, there was PLENTY of material to make this supercut of her saying, “This is 20/20.”
This SNL skit is funny ’cause it’s true — whether you have kids, had kids, or you’ve been one yourself.
If you enjoy the outdoors, you know that it’s not necessarily any scarier at night than it is during the day. But it sure can seem that way when you’re using a traditional flashlight that effectively gives you tunnel vision: You see just the spot where you aim and nothing else. That’s why the H2 Headlamp […]
If your company makes it out of this COVID 19-fueled nightmare one day, you may well have the cloud to thank for part of that. A survey found that almost 40 percent of companies have used cloud technology to scale infrastructure to better help them meet demand and control costs brought on by virus-driven changes. […]
We’re a latest and greatest kind of culture. We want the newest, shiniest, fastest piece of tech in existence — and many are willing to pay top dollar for the privilege of saying no one owns one better. The reality is that life at the tech pinnacle is incredibly fleeting. Within months, sometimes weeks, even […]