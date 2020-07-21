In this unfunny and infamous 1980 SNL sketch, red hats go commie hunting

This 1980 SNL sketch, called "Commie Hunting Season," is noteworthy for a few reasons. First and foremost, it was shocking to hear the N-word uttered. Second, the audience didn't laugh once because nothing is remotely funny in the sketch. Third, the way the men are lined up in front of the sporting goods store (some coincidentally wearing red caps) reminds me of the armed racists who show up at racial inequality protests to protect Confederate statues.

This episode of SNL also had a performance by Captain Beefheart:

