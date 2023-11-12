"Trump" offers his opinion of the Republican debate in SNL's cold open

Saturday Night Live's latest installment took the easy route for its cold open and gave us the Republican contenders for "if all those hamberders kill Trump, then me!!" Most media outlets are declaring out-on-bail 91 times criminally charged Donald J. Trump the run-away winner of the Republican nomination, so he refuses to participate in the thus rendered useless party debates.

SNL paused the debate to give "Trump" an opportunity to tell us what he thinks of his competitors.

The actual debate was pretty rough to watch. The Haley "voice" thing seems like she misremembered a planned retort.