British Columbia recommends the use of glory holes for Covid-safe sex

• Choose sexual positions that limit face-to-face contact. • Use barriers, like walls (e.g., glory holes), that allow for sexual contact but prevent close face-to-face contact. • Using condoms, lubricant, and dental dams may help to further reduce the risk by minimizing contact with saliva, semen and feces during sex.

Recommendations released by the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control include using glory holes to minimize the likelihood of coronavirus transmission , among other sage tips. [ via ]

