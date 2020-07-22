/ Rob Beschizza / 7:29 am Wed Jul 22, 2020

British Columbia recommends the use of glory holes for Covid-safe sex

Recommendations released by the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control include using glory holes to minimize the likelihood of coronavirus transmission, among other sage tips. [via]

• Choose sexual positions that limit face-to-face contact.
• Use barriers, like walls (e.g., glory holes), that allow for sexual contact but prevent close face-to-face contact.
• Using condoms, lubricant, and dental dams may help to further reduce the risk by minimizing contact with saliva, semen and feces during sex.