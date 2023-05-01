LA Philharmonic's performance of Tchaikovsky delivers an unexpected climax

Now I like some music and have been known to dance around the kitchen some mornings, but one concertgoer at last Friday's performance of Tchaikovsky by the Los Angeles Philharmonic was inspired to really let loose. Audio recordings and interviews of attendees all confirm that a woman accented the show with what most assumed was a "full body orgasm" during a well-timed moment in the music.

To its credit, the orchestra kept playing and allowed the woman to finish without interruption. Perhaps this will become Los Angeles' new form of applause. Far less violent and a lot more entertaining than clapping!

LA Times:

"I saw the girl after it had happened, and I assume that she … had an orgasm because she was heavily breathing, and her partner was smiling and looking at her — like in an effort to not shame her," said Grant, who works for a jewelry company and lives in Los Feliz. "It was quite beautiful." Multiple people who attended the L.A. Phil concert on Friday reported hearing a woman making a moaning noise during the symphony's second movement. One attendee, composer and music producer Magnus Fiennes, described the sound on Twitter as that of a person having a "loud and full body orgasm."

Congratulations to the lucky concertgoer!

