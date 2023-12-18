The 24-year-old Senate staffer who was accused of having sex in the Judiciary Committee hearing room is now out of a job. And former Congressliar George Santos, excited to finally move up the pecking order, relishes the moment.

The young gentleman made the headlines after the Daily Caller released a video on Friday showing two men apparently having sex in a Senate room appropriately named Hart 216. The video was allegedly taken by the staffer himself, which was leaked from a private chat room.

Once the video got out, people alleged that one of the guys was Aidan Maese-Czeropski, who worked for Maryland's Sen. Ben Cardin, a Democrat. Since then, his office reportedly told HuffPost that "Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the U.S. Senate. We will have no further comment on this personnel matter."

The out-of-work Maese-Czeropski has since warned of a possible lawsuit against those who have "characterized" his actions as disrespectful. "This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda," he wrote on LinkedIn. "While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace. Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters."

And this seemed to perk up former Congressliar George Santos, nearly Xitting in his pants as he gleefully jumped in with a comment:

"Having sex in a United States government building and filming it is the reason you got heat," he pecked. "You being gay and having gay sex NO BODY gives a rats ass… No one is perusing a political agenda, we are just disgusted about your VILE behavior as a staffer to a United States senator. Now you do put a new definition to 'Fuck around and find out'!" (See post below.)