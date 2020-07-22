Maker turns a river rock into shiny beetle jewelry

That alone is worth watching, but the beetle is pretty amazing, too.

Bobby Duke doesn't let anything stop him from transforming a common river rock into a gorgeous artwork of an iridescent scarab beetle .

Watch this maker restore a WWI lighter made from a bullet During World War I, skilled craftsmen stuck in trenches would fashion useful items from spent bullets and other war materials. Watch Canadian maker Steven from the Steven’s Fix YouTube channel restore a century-old bullet lighter back to working condition. READ THE REST

If you’re going camping, the Tentsile UNA tree tent lets you snooze in midair Ask people what they don’t like about camping outdoors and a few answers will absolutely come up. The bugs and creepy crawlies are always a big one, especially the icky feeling that you could wake up to find bugs skittering through your tent or a snake or other reptile snuggled up in your sleeping bag. […] READ THE REST

Don’t let Photoshop’s many powers go untapped with the help of this training We all know about the power and abilities of Photoshop. From changing eye color to turning an image into a painting to all the ways Photoshop users can reshape narratives in the White House, the capabilities of a skilled editor to transform reality with the tools in Adobe’s legendary program are jaw-dropping. Yet all those […] READ THE REST