/ Andrea James / 8:15 am Wed Jul 22, 2020

Maker turns a river rock into shiny beetle jewelry

Bobby Duke doesn't let anything stop him from transforming a common river rock into a gorgeous artwork of an iridescent scarab beetle.

There's also a point where he X-Actos a sausage link into a meat chain:

That alone is worth watching, but the beetle is pretty amazing, too.

Image: YouTube / Bobby Duke Arts