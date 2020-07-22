The FlexEx Ultimate Hand Exerciser gives your fingers their own private workout

Fidget spinners are played out. In fact, fidget spinners were played out in 2018. So now, whether we’re absent-mindedly sitting in our home offices, talking on the phone, or just going about your day, we’re all looking for new ways to occupy our hands.

From computer users to sportsmen, musicians to golfers to climbers, you never want to overlook the importance of strong and flexible hands, forearms, and fingers. If you’re looking to develop your hand strength and maybe even improve your performance with tasks that require some digit dexterity, the FlexEx Ultimate Hand Exerciser ($9.99, 33 percent off) might be just what you’re looking for.

Lightweight and easy to use, the FlexEx slips on to your fingers and offers different levels of resistance to help strengthen and, in some cases, even rehabilitate weakened hands, forearms and fingers.

The three-pack includes all three different color-coded FlexEx varieties, each created for different types of hand-strengthening uses so you can gradually improve hand power and dexterity naturally.

The Yellow FlexEx offers the lightest tension, a level best suited to those engaged in physical therapy, rehabilitation, or anyone with, particularly weakened hands. Once users feel confident with the effects of that band, they can switch to the Red FlexEx, this time producing medium resistance, allowing anyone to strengthen their hands to produce a better grip, more fluidly play an instrument, or even bolster digits damaged by repetitive stress injuries.

Finally, the Blue FlexEx is the strongest resistance band, allowing users to reach a maximum level of hand strength through repeated usage. And if you want to keep pushing yourself, you can double or even triple up on the exercises to reach optimal strengthening.

All three FlexExs take up almost no space and can easily be carried in a pocket, purse, or glove box to be used virtually anywhere and any time you want to give your hands their own private workout.

Regularly $14, the complete FlexEx Ultimate Hand Exerciser Triple Pack is on sale now at a third off that price, just $9.99 with the offer lasts.

Prices are subject to change.

