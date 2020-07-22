/ Andrea James / 7:15 am Wed Jul 22, 2020

Watch this replica medieval trebuchet smash a log palisade

The trebuchet was a technology import from Asia that became a siege weapon of choice in 12th-century Europe. Expert Mike Loades and his team make quick work of a palisade made of logs with this German replica.

Bonus video: a Korean Hwacha that could fire 100 arrows at once:

Image: YouTube / Smithsonian Channel