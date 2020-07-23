Portland mayor Ted Wheeler tear-gassed by federal officers

While visiting protests in Portland, Oregon, last night, the city's mayor Ted Wheeler was among those tear-gassed by federal officers sent in by Trump last week.
Mayor Ted Wheeler was tear gassed in downtown Portland early Thursday morning, according to video and posts on Twitter from a New York Times journalist. The video shows Wheeler, wearing goggles and a face mask amid a crowd of people, hold his nose and close his eyes in distress as a cloud of tear gas drifts by him.
"It stings. It's hard to breathe. I can tell you with 100% honesty I saw nothing that provoked this response," Wheeler said to the Times camera. "I'm not afraid but I am pissed off."
Footage via CBS News:
The New York Times describes him as "left coughing and wincing" in the street; Wheeler denounced the federal officers' actions shortly thereafter.
With Trump threatening to deploy more agents to other U.S. cities, we should be paying close attention to what’s been happening in Portland. Over the weekend I asked a friend up there, one who’s been showing up for the protests regularly, what the scene is really like and if she knew what needed to be […]
Numerous videos shot in the last two days show unidentified armed agents driving around Portland, Oregon, in unmarked vans and forcing protesters into them. The Department of Homeland Securuity admits they sent them in, but local authorities say they have had no contact with the armed men and are not coordinating with them. The Secretary […]
Portland, Oregon, home of a fantastic bookstore and some awesome people. The Oregonian: The home delivery service, in which a pair of scantily clad strippers will deliver hot food to your door, started as a joke Boulden posted on social media. When people began seriously inquiring about orders, Boulden saw potential. So, while the rest […]
Our world is home to more than 3,500 species of mosquitoes. And while it’s tough to ever advocate for any lifeform’s extinction, it’s hard to come up with many redeeming qualities for why their continued cohabitation is welcome on planet Earth. While mosquitoes serve as food and perform functions to help various forms of plant […]
There is a common link among the 500 fastest supercomputers in the world. There aren’t all in one country, there aren’t controlled by the same organizations and governments — and they certainly aren’t running Windows. No, the fact is that the one thing that each and every one of the world’s most highly-tuned and masterfully […]
Fidget spinners are played out. In fact, fidget spinners were played out in 2018. So now, whether we’re absent-mindedly sitting in our home offices, talking on the phone, or just going about your day, we’re all looking for new ways to occupy our hands. From computer users to sportsmen, musicians to golfers to climbers, you […]