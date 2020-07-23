US Forest Service posters around Big Bear Lake warning of satanic cult activity

Signs posted around Southern California's Big Bear Lake read: ATTENTION CAMPERS: Due to increased Satanic Cult activity in this area, camping is not advised until further notice. SEVERAL PETS HAVE BEEN REPORTEDLY SACRIFICED IN SATANIC RITUALS.”
You guess it! The signs are fake. Well, they're real signs but they weren't posted by the US Forest Service.
According to Big Bear Lake officials, "no known threats of these types of visitors in the area."
Yeah, no KNOWN threats. !!!NATAS LIAH
(KCAL9 via Fark)
