/ Mark Frauenfelder / 3:21 pm Fri Jul 24, 2020

Enjoy this "We Are the World" parody starring uncanny valley versions of Trump's thugs

The freakish robotic corpselike appearance of these animated singers are a good match for the psyches of Trump's swamp-dwelling sycophants.

Back in 1987, the song “We Are the World” raised millions to support Africans in need. On the flip side of that, in 2020 Founders Sing created an original song, “We Are the Worst,” bringing together a gang of greedy, power-hungry miscreants in song as they finally tell the truth. You‘ll recognize the usual cast of characters, whose names are listed in the end credits.