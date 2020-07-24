Every man needs an all-in-one groomer and this one has just the package you need

Maintaining “the look” isn’t always easy. For guys who actually care about their appearance, especially if they’re rocking facial hair, it isn’t always enough to wake up and just charge into your day. No, you need to get your entire visual package in line.

Assuming you don’t have your own in-house barber, keeping the mane and your particular facial forestry on point can be a little more difficult than usual to craft these days.

Of course, the right tool like the Luxitude Groomer, Beard Trimmer and Shaver can go a long way toward keeping your style together even when a date with your hair care professional isn’t in the cards.

The Luxitude Groomer is an all-in-one trimmer made for all the follicle touch-ups that need to happen from mustache and beard trimming to hair clipping right down to precision manscaping.

Sweetly styled with a sleek carbon fiber finish, this top quality modern shaver sports durable steel blades custom cut to stay sharp longer for a more comfortable ultra-precise shave. The package also comes with four unique clipper head attachments and lubricant so you can groom your hair to any length.

This groomer also comes with its own rechargeable docking station compatible for both 110V and 220V, so you don't have to keep buying batteries or be always plugged in to do your thing.

This cool, modern tool is also highly portable, with the entire package folding up easily into the included travel case so you stay sharp even when you’re on the road. It even comes with its own cleaning brush so it’ll always remain just as clean and fly as you are.

Retailing for $59, you can save 60 percent off the price of the Luxitude Groomer, Beard Trimmer and Shaver right now, shaving your total down to a tight $23.99.

Prices are subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.