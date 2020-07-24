Qantas' last jumbo jet draws message in its final flight path

Australian airlines Qantas has retired the passenger jumbo jet, specifically the Boeing 747, from its fleet. The last one to leave the country traced a message in the sky over the Pacific Ocean: the Qantas kangaroo logo.

ABC (Australia):

Flight QF7474 flew out from Sydney Airport on Wednesday afternoon and provided entertainment to hundreds of plane spotters.

The jumbo jet is headed to retirement in the Mojave Desert in the United States, after Qantas brought forward the scheduled retirement of the fleet by six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were plenty of tears at the 747's farewell ceremony at Sydney Airport, with video tributes and poem recitals for the aircraft that has served Australians for almost 50 years.