Watch this glass pipe expert create a trippy toothy creature

Personally, I am not sure I would want this staring at me while I am high, but don't knock it till you try it is my motto! More trippy, toothy goodness on his Instagram :

Bringing his unique style and approach to flameworking to The Studio, Salt teaches students in his class how to break down color palettes and assemble sculptures from multiple pieces. Get an insider’s view into his processes during this live stream from the class Sculpture & Lampworking Technique.

SALT is one of America's best-known innovators in making glass pipes for smoking marijuana and other substances. Watch him answer audience questions in this relaxing livestreamed creation of a trippy alien bong with his trademark teeth .

Making aerogel at home is unsurprisingly difficult Aerogel, the synthetic material made of about 1% microporous silica and 99% air, has extremely low density, extremely low thermal conductivity, and extremely low chances of turning out OK when made in a home lab. It took YouTuber NileRed many months of trial and error. READ THE REST

The Aim to Wash Smart Toilet Seat flushes your need for toilet paper forever If you needed any further proof that Americans are finally beginning to accept the bidet movement, consider this: a bidet company has the money to buy naming rights for an NFL football stadium. The company’s bid to rename the Buffalo Bills’ stadium in Orchard Park, New York may not end up happening, even though they’re […] READ THE REST

This hydroponics water garden could be just the desk accessory you need right now Usually, when you drop a plant into a glass vase full of water, you’re trying to prolong its life by a few extra days. By giving that freshly cut flower its longest possible bloom, you get to extend your appreciation of its beauty before the effects of its shearing settle in as it finally begins […] READ THE REST