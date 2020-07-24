Watch this glass pipe expert create a trippy toothy creature

SALT is one of America's best-known innovators in making glass pipes for smoking marijuana and other substances. Watch him answer audience questions in this relaxing livestreamed creation of a trippy alien bong with his trademark teeth.
Bringing his unique style and approach to flameworking to The Studio, Salt teaches students in his class how to break down color palettes and assemble sculptures from multiple pieces. Get an insider’s view into his processes during this live stream from the class Sculpture & Lampworking Technique.
Personally, I am not sure I would want this staring at me while I am high, but don't knock it till you try it is my motto! More trippy, toothy goodness on his Instagram:
I’m proud to introduce this @justincarterglass double soul windowed UV Warpbeing as a part of “Sweet and Salty” hosted by @ziggysonmainhb this Saturday 7-11. Please hit up @ziggysonmainhb for the details on sales and VIP. It’s takes months of planning to put together a show this size and I could not do it with out a great deal of trust and effort from friends like Justin being willing to coordinate with me and send me the heater prep. The rig above comes paired up with a matching pendant and cap and the whole things lights up in the UV like a Motel 6 bed spread. 📸 by @salteyelens
