The 3-in-1 Supercord charging cable is a safe, simple and efficient power solution

It’s easy to want to section up the world into Android people and iOS people. Android people stick to their Samsungs and their Google Assistants and their freedom of choice while iOS people stick with their iPhones, Siris, and elite standards and never the two groups shall mix.

Of course, the reality is that few of us are entirely bound by brand loyalty. You may have an iPhone and a Galaxy Tab. Or you might have a secret Chrome app trojan horsed over Safari. Or maybe you’re an Android person working in an iOS company.

In all instances, your gear needs power. Thankfully, this 3-plus footlong Supercord 3-in-1 charging cable has you covered, no matter what device needs the power-up.

Packed with interchangeable Micro USB, USB-C and Lightning connectors, you can plug in up to three different devices at once and get charged, no matter whether it’s an iPhone, an Android or pretty much anything else.

The Supercord is constructed of soft, flexible, braided material that’s been tested to absorb stress with reinforced joints so the cable and your device always stay connected.

Of course, the true measure of any cable is how quickly and efficiently it delivers a charge -- and while an Apple endorsement for this cross-platform accessory isn’t a be-all, end-all declaration, it’s always to know the Supercord is Apple MFi-certified for high-speed charging up to 12W. The tough, fire-resistant PVC protects the circuit board and chipset inside with a stainless steel connector for a fully optimized power delivery.

And since you don’t want over 3 feet of charging cable just dangling somewhere, the Supercord also has its own rugged leather strap so you can wrap the cable up or generally keep it and your device safely secure and tidy.

Available in both black and red varieties, the Supercord 3-in-1 charging cable is on sale now for only $19.99, a 45 percent savings off the regular price.

Prices are subject to change.

