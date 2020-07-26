/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 6:45 am Sun Jul 26, 2020

Trend: Matchy-matchy mask/apparel combos

This apparel company is ON IT. They've shipped a matching mask with each of their tops. This photo was taken in Be’er Sheva, Israel, but I believe that "LOOK" is an American brand. A quick search reveals that match-matchy masks are a popular 2020 fashion trend.

photo by Bruria Efune, used with permission