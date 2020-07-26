Trend: Matchy-matchy mask/apparel combos

This apparel company is ON IT. They've shipped a matching mask with each of their tops. This photo was taken in Be’er Sheva, Israel, but I believe that "LOOK" is an American brand. A quick search reveals that match-matchy masks are a popular 2020 fashion trend.
photo by Bruria Efune, used with permission
Goodwill Hunting is a fascinating data-driven exploration of trends at the thriftstore chain’s online shop. It is quite exhaustive, breaking down regional trends, brands, prices and much else besides in a panoply of gorgeous interactive charts. Given that Goodwill deletes sold items and doesn’t provide an API, it’s an amazing work of data journalism. Basically, […]
Romanian Cobbler Grigore Lup noticed that people weren’t following the rules of social distancing at his local market, so he decided to make long-nosed shoes as a response. His Euro size 75 shoes are specifically designed to keep people apart, “If two people wearing these shoes were facing each other, there would be almost one-and-a-half […]
Covid-19 takes no prisoners, and North Safari Sapporo in Japan’s northernmost prefecture is no exception. Scott Wilson reported for SoraNews 24 that mandatory shutdowns have forced the animal park to get creative, so the zoo started a crowd funding campaign offering incentives such as earrings made from skin shed by their snakes and feathers dropped by […]
This may sound a bit odd coming from such a tech-heavy haven as Boing Boing, but…have you ever thought about gardening? Don’t laugh. The groundedness and feeling of accomplishment that comes from growing something that you planted is powerful, particularly in our current situation. There’s a natural beauty in watching another living thing find purchase […]
When you hear the brand name Marshall, any music fan instantly conjures a single image: a classic Marshall stack. The amp has been synonymous with live performance since the 60s, with music artists of every stripe lining their stage sets with these thunderous cabinets. Even when you close your eyes, you can see them. The […]
It’s easy to want to section up the world into Android people and iOS people. Android people stick to their Samsungs and their Google Assistants and their freedom of choice while iOS people stick with their iPhones, Siris, and elite standards and never the two groups shall mix. Of course, the reality is that few […]