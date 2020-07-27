CBD-infused coffee just might be the medicine you need to start your day

CBD-infused coffee almost sounds like the premise for a bad sitcom episode. But seriously...isn’t it almost comical to consider what happens when the go-go kick of high-octane caffeine slams headlong into the calming, tranquil effects of CBD?

The reality is, it actually can be the best of both worlds situation for many CBD coffee fans. A morning cup not only kickstarts the day and propels you along like traditional coffee, but thanks to CBD, without any of the jitters or headaches that some encounter. Plus, you still get all the pain relief, anti-anxiety, and other medicinal advantages that CBD provides.

Since it’s definitely worth trying for yourself, you can start with some quality by sampling this Bean and Bud by Allo Rise blend.

Made from 100 percent Arabica coffee beans, this combination of elite beans with CBD is an exquisite balancing act. In order to maintain responsible and sustainable practices, Bean and Bud coffees are sourced directly from farmers, who actually use their own unique natural processes to infuse the coffee with industrial CBD without losing the grain’s genuine properties.

This African Essential Blend Coffee is rich, yet bold, with notable hints of raspberry and dark chocolate with no artificial flavors or additives. Meanwhile, the 8-ounce bag contains 320 mg of CBD, which many users swear serves as a near miracle elixir, providing relief for anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress, body pain, and even a better night’s sleep.

If you’re already someone who makes daily Starbucks runs or appreciates the soothing properties of CBD, this Bean and Bud blend might be the perfect way to see how those two worlds work together to help you navigate through your day.

Right now, you can get an 8-ounce bag of Bean and Bud by Allo Rise, good for about 40 cups of coffee, for $2 off the regular price, available now for just $29.99.