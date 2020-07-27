Meet the vegan bodybuilder who drinks semen smoothies to fight off coronavirus

Tracy Kiss calls herself a "natural vegan bodybuilder." Which is confusing, because semen is definitely derived from animals. But, Kiss insists, it's also an essential multivitamin that helps keep her in shape — and, perhaps most crucially, boosts her immune system to prevent infection by the novel coronavirus. From The Sun:

The personal trainer has also been putting the product on her skin, which she dubs "nature's multivitamin", as part of healthcare routine for more than three years.

She reckons it's packed with vitamin C, calcium and magnesium - so is urging people to use semen to keep healthy during the pandemic.

Mum-of-two Tracey, from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, said: "It isn't for everyone but it is packed full of vitamins and I haven't had a cold or flu ever since drinking it in 2017 - I also put it on my face to clear up my skin.

"The purity of it is just wonderful."