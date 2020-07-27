The best last scene of any movie

In this footage from 1985 Richard Harrison classic Blood Debts, our hero defeats his adversary and we learn that "Mark Collins, age 45, gave himself up to the authorities after the incident. he is currently serving a life sentence".

Here's more from Blood Debts, a very good movie:

You can buy the VHS on Amazon, and you should, because that is the only format that does the material justice.