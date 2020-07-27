Watch popcorn popping in super slow motion

High-speed cinematographer Darren Dyk turns his lens on a solitary kernel of popcorn to impressive effect. Bonus pareidolic creature in profile opening its mouth at 1:32.
High-speed cinematographer Darren Dyk turns his lens on a solitary kernel of popcorn to impressive effect. Bonus pareidolic creature in profile opening its mouth at 1:32.
The Apple Watch has a function that drives out water trapped inside. This slow-motion video shows it in action. Image: YouTube
Such graceful dogs. “Frank face planted and Skippy tried to imitate a cat but to no avail.”
The Action Lab Man presented a video of cracking glass using a camera capable of filming 10 million frames per second. Glass cracks propagate faster than a bullet, so even at 10 millions frames a second the cracks move quickly. Image: The Action Lab
You sort out your recycling. You don’t use plastic bottles anymore. And you’ve even gone paperless, right down to using the canvas shopping bag at the grocery store. But even if you’re trying to be ultra-vigilant to the environmental impact you make on our planet, there are bound to be some blind spots in that […]
When you used to walk through any office you would likely spot a few bobbleheads. These wobbly figurines are great fun to have around, although most celebrate people we will never meet. For something a little more personal, try Handmade Custom Bobbleheads. These mini caricatures are sculpted and painted by skilled artisans, based on any photo […]
Most people enjoy having items on their desks that convey a taste of who they are and what they’re about to visitors. Under those circumstances, could there possibly be a greater flex to show off all of your galactic ambitions than having the entire solar system on exhibit right on your desktop? Even if you […]