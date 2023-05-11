Enjoy 8 minutes of baby goats leaping in slo-mo

Thanks, Sunflower Farm Creamery in Cumberland, Maine. Your eight-minute video of adorable kids hopping about in slow motion is the perfect mid-week distraction. (Nag on the Lake)

The amount of effort a baby goat puts into each hop is astounding, and only fully observed by slowing down their motion so you can see every twist and turn clearly. They leap so bravely forward. Even the youngest six who are one week old, are full of twists and turns and side kicks. So many people ask us why they hop, and I'm not sure we will ever know entirely. It is likely some combination of skill development, as herbivores it's important that they can elude predators with clever fake outs, and also probably to a large degree just for the joy of it. They leap because they can!