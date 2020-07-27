Watch the first trailer for Amazon Prime's adaptation of conspiracy thriller UTOPIA

Utopia was a short-lived BBC black comedy/thriller series about a few fans of a cult graphic novel, whose search for original manuscript pages brings them into the orbit of a massive conspiracy that involves unleashing a man-made "Russian Flu" pandemic to cull the population and carefully cultivate human eugenics. With just 12 episodes spread across two seasons, it's succinct and consistently exciting, with stunningly gorgeous cinematography.
So naturally, Amazon Prime is making an Americanized adaptation of it, during a pandemic when conspiracism has reached fever heights. Gone Girl writer Gillian Flynn is a co-writer and executive producer on the new series, which, judging by this new comic-con trailer, looks fine. I'll watch it. And then I'll probably go back and re-binge the original again.
There's no release date yet, but here's the official synopsis:
‘Utopia’ centers on a group of comic fans who meet online and bond over their obsession of a seemingly fictional comic called ‘Utopia.’ Together, Ian (Dan Byrd), Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop), Samantha (Jessica Rothe), Wilson Wilson (Desmin Borges), and Grant (Javon “Wanna” Walton) unearth hidden meanings cloaked within the pages of ‘Utopia,’ predicting threats to humanity. They realize these are not just the makings of a conspiracy; they are very real dangers coming alive right now in their world.
We will permanently suspend accounts Tweeting about these topics that we know are engaged in violations of our multi-account policy, coordinating abuse around individual victims, or are attempting to evade a previous suspension — something we’ve seen more of in recent weeks. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) July 22, 2020 These actions will be rolled out […]
A recent Pew Research Center survey found that 36% of US adults believe false conspiracy theories about COVID-19, such as the one claiming Bill Gates wants to inject people with vaccine medication that contains microchips that will be activated by 5G cell towers. MIT Technology Review interviewed various experts and moderators of Reddit’s r/ChangeMyView to […]
“COVID-19 has created a perfect storm for conspiracy theorists,” said Joseph E. Uscinski and Adam M. Enders in an article for The Atlantic titled “The Coronavirus Conspiracy Boom.” In the most recent episode of Last Week Tonight, John Oliver takes a look at some of these theories, the belief in which, is literally causing people […]
You sort out your recycling. You don’t use plastic bottles anymore. And you’ve even gone paperless, right down to using the canvas shopping bag at the grocery store. But even if you’re trying to be ultra-vigilant to the environmental impact you make on our planet, there are bound to be some blind spots in that […]
When you used to walk through any office you would likely spot a few bobbleheads. These wobbly figurines are great fun to have around, although most celebrate people we will never meet. For something a little more personal, try Handmade Custom Bobbleheads. These mini caricatures are sculpted and painted by skilled artisans, based on any photo […]
Most people enjoy having items on their desks that convey a taste of who they are and what they’re about to visitors. Under those circumstances, could there possibly be a greater flex to show off all of your galactic ambitions than having the entire solar system on exhibit right on your desktop? Even if you […]