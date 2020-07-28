For small businesses, QuickBooks Essentials remains an accounting gold standard

Every company needs to have a firm grasp on their bottom line. But while every company used to have their official ledger books or one of those old-school physical world accountings of a company’s every asset and expenditure, many firms don’t work that way anymore. Oh, they all still balance their “books” (if they want to survive, that is), but many of those full accountancies are now solely housed on the web.

With a one-year subscription to QuickBooks Essential Plan, you’ll not only be able to turn your business into a paperless environment, but you’ll also get all the tools needed to make all of your business financials accessible 24/7/365 from anywhere.

For the past three decades, QuickBooks has been the gold standard for small business accounting -- and now, this package will help any company, especially those who do plenty of invoicing, get all their business affairs in perfect order, all online.

QuickBooks allows you and up to two others full access to everything, including all the features and streamlined processes to help turn your organization into a machine of efficiency without dominating your time.

With QuickBooks, you can track income and expenses, send invoices, accept payments, send estimates, organize receipts, manage bills and perform all the tasks it takes for a full up-to-the-minute understanding of your company’s fiscal health.

In addition to features like the ability to fire off multiple payments to multiple vendors all at once or creating your own digital checks, QuickBooks is also full of reporting modes so you can get a look at every aspect of your company’s performance. Armed with balance sheet summaries, profit and loss comparisons, quarterly statements, contact lists, product and service estimates, detailed sales breakdowns and more, you can examine exactly what is -- and isn’t -- working for your business.

Still carrying an Excellent rating from the know-it-alls at PCMag, QuickBooks remains one of the industry’s most trusted app for small business with a dedicated accounting department, or even just a sole accountant who happens to also be an owner.

A one-year subscription to QuickBooks Essentials is available now at a savings of almost 40 percent off the regular price, just $289.99.