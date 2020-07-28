You can support Portland's street medics

Portland Action Medics is a group providing supplies and aid to the protestors in Portland. You can venmo them @ Rosehip-medics. (http://www.rosehipmedics.org/)
When looking for a place to contribute, I found that the stories of Federal thugs targeting folks providing aid to injured protestors helped to guide me.
Even better than a unicycle straddling, flame belching Darth Vader with bagpipes.
While visiting protests in Portland, Oregon, last night, the city’s mayor Ted Wheeler was among those tear-gassed by federal officers sent in by Trump last week. Mayor Ted Wheeler was tear gassed in downtown Portland early Thursday morning, according to video and posts on Twitter from a New York Times journalist. The video shows Wheeler, […]
With Trump threatening to deploy more agents to other U.S. cities, we should be paying close attention to what’s been happening in Portland. Over the weekend I asked a friend up there, one who’s been showing up for the protests regularly, what the scene is really like and if she knew what needed to be […]
