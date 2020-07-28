You can support Portland's street medics

When looking for a place to contribute, I found that the stories of Federal thugs targeting folks providing aid to injured protestors helped to guide me.

Portland Action Medics is a group providing supplies and aid to the protestors in Portland. You can venmo them @ Rosehip-medics. ( http://www.rosehipmedics.org/ )

