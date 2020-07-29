78 of 100 recovered coronavirus patients have " lasting cardiovascular damage"

Even mild cases of Coronavirus can result in lasting coronavirus damage, according to a study published this week in JAMA Cardiology.

From The Week:

But a recent study of 100 recovered coronavirus patients reveals 78 of them now have lasting cardiovascular damage even though a vast majority of them had mild cases of COVID-19 in the first place.

The study published Monday in JAMA Cardiology details the results of cardiac MRI exams of 100 recovered coronavirus patients. Twenty-eight of them required oxygen supplementation while fighting the virus, while just two were on ventilators.