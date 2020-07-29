/ Mark Frauenfelder / 9:06 am Wed Jul 29, 2020

The EFF's director of cybersecurity answers common questions about protecting your online privacy

"Is the government watching you through your computer camera? Does Google read all your Gmail? Does a strong password protect you from hackers? Will encryption keep my data safe?" Wired asked these questions to Eva Galperin, director of cybersecurity at the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

 

 