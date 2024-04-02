Grab 20% off this top-rated bootcamp to become an IT security wizard

TL;DR: Become a computer security expert with an ethical hacking bundle. Usually $143, not only is it on sale for $44.99, but you can save a further 20% right now.

'Ethical hacking' is the art of having computer security hacking superpowers – and using them for good. Like Batman. Or, like a really, really well-paid IT professional. You can learn them from scratch with an online course like The Complete Ethical Hacking Bootcamp 2023: Zero to Mastery Certification Bundle.

It's usually $143, but right now, not only is it on sale for $44.99, but you can save a bonus 20% with the coupon code SECURE20 – driving the price all the way down to just $35.99. But, you'll have to be quick, as this special sale will only last until 4/7 at 11:59 pm Pacific.

With over 150 hours of lessons and 11 whole courses included in this bumper bundle, that works out to less than $3.50 a course – and with no hacking required.

You'll go from beginner to IT pro with courses like the 4.6 out of 5 star rated 'Learn Python & Ethical Hacking from Scratch 2023,' which, by the end of it, will have you able to combine Python and ethical hacking skills to break into computer systems, as well as write programs, even when you're not using your hacking skills.

You'll learn even more valuable security skills with courses such as 'Security for Developers: An Offensive Approach," taught by renowned internet security specialist Gabriel Avramescu, who has an impressive 4.4 out of 5 star instructor rating from previous students.

Become an IT security wizard with The Complete Ethical Hacking Bootcamp 2023: Zero to Mastery Certification Bundle, for just $35.99 when you enter the coupon code SECURE20 at checkout until 4/7 at 11:59pm PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.