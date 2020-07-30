Playing GTA without breaking the law is the real hard mode

Gamer and philanthropist MrBeast gave his buds several challenges in GTA V, with the stipulation that they could not break any laws. No punching, stealing, or even jaywalking. Turns out it's quite difficult, but not impossible.

Challenge winners get $1000. Overall loser has to eat a cup of mayonnaise. With that kind of motivation, these crazy kids get creative fast.

