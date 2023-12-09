God of War: Ragnarok to get story DLC more than a year after release

Last night's The Game Awards show came with a slew of updates, reveals and teases – so many, in fact, that several of the actual awards fell by the wayside – but one of the most surprising was brand-new DLC for everyone's favorite dad simulator God of War: Ragnarok, entitled Valhalla.

The free DLC, which releases December 12th, takes place after the end of the main game, and focuses on Kratos trying to find a new adventure to occupy his time now that his son Atreus is on a journey of his own. It's sort of like when the kids move out for college.

I'll take any excuse to jump back into Ragnarok's brutal, visceral combat, however.