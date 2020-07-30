/ Mark Frauenfelder / 9:55 am Thu Jul 30, 2020

Surreal face morph animation from a 1973 episode of Sesame Street

YouTube comment: "I feel like it's Sesame's Street's goal to have all of their shorts pop up into people's minds when they get older and ask themselves "Did I actually see that, or was it a dream?'"

[via r/ObscureMedia]