'Wake me up when this is over,' a print by Casey Drake Makes

You can purchase 'Wake me up when this is over' and 'Social Distancing,' shown above, on CASEYDRAKEMAKES , and follow the Florida artist and mom's work on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook . She's doing some very cool YouTube videos that show her creative process, too -- in large scale chalk drawings on pavement.

Why is there a crashed space capsule in Winganon, Oklahoma? In the late 1950s, a truck carrying a cement mixer crashed on E300 Road between Talala and Winganon, Oklahoma. Apparently too heavy for anyone to deal with, the mixer sat for decades where it was occasionally graffitied or whimsically decorated. In 2011, artists Heather and Barry Thomas celebrated their wedding anniversary by transforming the drum […] READ THE REST

AI turns photos into cartoonlike paintings Learning to Cartoonize Using White-box Cartoon Representations, by Xinrui Wang and Jinze Yu at the University of Tokyo, describes an AI trained to turn photographs into paintings reminiscent of cartoon backdrops. Landscapes become beautiful Ghibli-esque backdrops… … whereas portraits become rotoscoped 1980s ads, Patrick Nagel by way of Ralph Bakshi… The AI presumably cares nothing […] READ THE REST

Mew is a furry, purring, wailing theremin Emily Groves’ Mew is an interactive furry slab. When you approach it, it begins to purr. When you stroke it, the purring intensifies and miaowing commences. If you stroke it too hard, the miaowing becomes wailing and hissing. Mew was part of a collaborative sound object project between Design Products, Information Experience Design and Visual […] READ THE REST

