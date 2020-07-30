/ Xeni Jardin / 5:38 am Thu Jul 30, 2020

'Wake me up when this is over,' a print by Casey Drake Makes

I identify with this very much.

I really enjoy Casey Drake's drawings and prints.

You can purchase 'Wake me up when this is over' and 'Social Distancing,' shown above, on CASEYDRAKEMAKES, and follow the Florida artist and mom's work on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. She's doing some very cool YouTube videos that show her creative process, too -- in large scale chalk drawings on pavement.