/ Xeni Jardin / 6:33 pm Fri Jul 31, 2020

Black Michigan teen detained for not doing homework to be released 'IMMEDIATELY'



“Grace,” the Black teen girl in Michigan who was detained because the school said she was not doing her online coursework, is to be released from detention “IMMEDIATELY.”

The Michigan Court of Appeals issued the order late on Friday, and mom picked Grace up shortly thereafter.

“We are elated. We are so happy for Grace to be going home. It is amazing that she is going to be able to sleep at home tonight.”

-- Grace's attorney, commenting on the Court of Appeals decision today.

Go read the full story at ProPublica by Jodi S. Cohen.

And here's her original report at ProPublica: A Teenager Didn’t Do Her Online Schoolwork. So a Judge Sent Her to Juvenile Detention.

