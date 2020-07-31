Black Michigan teen detained for not doing homework to be released 'IMMEDIATELY'

“Grace,” the Black teen girl in Michigan who was detained because the school said she was not doing her online coursework, is to be released from detention “IMMEDIATELY.”
The Michigan Court of Appeals issued the order late on Friday, and mom picked Grace up shortly thereafter.
“We are elated. We are so happy for Grace to be going home. It is amazing that she is going to be able to sleep at home tonight.”
-- Grace's attorney, commenting on the Court of Appeals decision today.
BREAKING: “Grace,” the Michigan teen who was detained for not doing her online coursework, is to be released from detention “IMMEDIATELY,” according to an order from the Michigan Court of Appeals that I just received. pic.twitter.com/R3WdkK1tVp
Wow, that was fast! Within two hours of the court order, Grace's mother arrived at Children's Village to get Grace. The teenager had her bags packed and was ready to go. They quickly left and were emotional and happy, according to her lawyers.
