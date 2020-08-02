/ Andrea James / 11:39 am Sun Aug 2, 2020

Batman nemesis Bane urges mask use in newly-released outtakes

The always delightful Auralnauts have redubbed The Dark Knight Rises for 2020, with Bane urging all those he encounters to join him in wearing a mask.

This isn't the first time Auralnauts has done Bane outtakes:

Image: YouTube / Aralnauts