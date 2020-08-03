/ Rob Beschizza / 11:38 am Mon Aug 3, 2020

Man who fired AK-47 at cops was "not handling the pandemic well", says lawyer

A man who refused to wear a mask in a store, stole two cigars, fired a handgun at the clerk and later an AK-47 at cops coming to arrest him, injuring one of them, was "not handling the pandemic well," says his lawyer.

Adam Zaborowski, 35, was taken into custody after the shootout with officers in Bethlehem Township, Pa., police said. Lehigh Valley Live reports the kind of day that only some of us can get out of alive.

The 35-year-old Slatington man was charged Saturday with attempting to kill seven police officers near his home at 801 Main St. That shootout followed an incident Friday where Zaborowski allegedly shot at a clerk at Cigars International in Bethlehem Township. He allegedly refused to wear a face mask in the cigar store despite the threat of COVID-19. ...

“He just wasn’t dealing well with the loss of his job, the loss of his child, just not handling the pandemic well,” Waldron said. “I think he was getting stretched too tight.”