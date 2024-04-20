Indiana Republican who won primary election while facing murder charge is convicted of manslaughter

Indiana man Andrew Wilhoite, 41, won a primary election for a township board position after killing his estranged wife and being charged with murder. He was ultimately convicted of manslaughter this week after admitting he struck her with a flowerpot and dumping her body in a creek. His peers didn't think that was murder, but he still faces 10-30 years imprisonment when sentenced in June. And he has quit the race, too: I guess members of the Lebanon, Indiana town board lack the power to pardon themselves of felony crimes.

Wilhoite was charged with murder in the death of his wife, 41-year-old Elizabeth "Nikki" Wilhoite, who was reported missing by coworkers on March 25, 2022, when she did not show up for work. Her body was found in a creek near her home the next day. She had filed for divorce on March 17 and had recently finished chemotherapy treatments for cancer. … Wilhoite was one of three Republican candidates who advanced in a 2022 primary for a township board position before later withdrawing from the race. He received 60 of the 276 total votes for Republicans for three positions on the Clinton Township Board, Boone County election results showed. The race drew only three candidates.

An amuse-bouche for the shit sandwich we're all fixin to eat next year.