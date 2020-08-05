This affordable VPN offers a strict no-logging policy without breaking the bank

After years of hearing a steady drumbeat about the necessity of surfing the web under the protection of a VPN, even the most technophobic among us are starting to come around. But even knowing the dangers one can face from cybercrooks phishing for information from unsuspecting victims online, those last holdouts still have some fears.

Chief among those fears is just the tech know-how needed to get a VPN to work. Thankfully, some highly-regarded VPN options like Goose VPN get high marks for their simplicity with even the most reluctant of new users.

Goose VPN is among the easiest setups in the VPN kingdom. After opening your account, just download their app to your device, and the VPN automatically configures itself.

With that, all your online activity will now be protected through Goose VPN’s ultra-secure 256-bit encrypted connection. Via their own owned and managed server network in over 25 countries, you can log in from anywhere, safeguarding your IP address and all other identifying information from any government watchdog or online criminal search for a new target. The protection even covers you and all your actions when logging on to high-risk public WiFi networks.

And since Goose VPN enforces a no-logging policy, none of your web activities is ever monitored or logged by Goose, ensuring where you go and what you do online always remains safely anonymous.

Goose VPN also allows you to circumvent international geoblocking restrictions, granting you access to popular platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and the BBC from anywhere in the world.

And unlike most VPN providers who cap the number of devices you can use under their protection, Goose VPN has no such restrictions, allowing you to keep all of your web-enabled smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more completely secure at all times.

Reviewers like vpnMentor say “GooseVPN performs extremely well and offers great value.” And right now, the savings are even more extreme, with a two-year subscription to Goose VPN now on sale for just $19.99, a savings of hundreds of dollars off the regular price.

Prices are subject to change.

