This plugin treasure trove can instantly turn your WordPress site into a performer

Part of the reason WordPress is the undisputed king of website creation is its open-source framework, allowing anyone to create plugins offering levels of functionality to WordPress sites that were unprecedented.

So where do you find all the great ideas that are pushing WordPress forward? You can sample a heaping spoonful of that innovation with The Mega 2020 WordPress Plugin Bundle.

This package collects five volumes containing more than 80 different plugins categorized for use doing almost anything you’d want a website to accomplish. Once you start picking through this bundle’s content, you’ll quickly find a dozen different ways to optimize and elevate your WordPress site.

The needs of commerce and marketers drive the contents of two volumes in this collection, allowing site creators to include sticky navigation bars, opt-in popups, integration with email services like Mailchimp as well as social communication like WhatsApp and Skype, Facebook list builders, and more.

Meanwhile, another selection of plugins focuses in on social media and audience engagement features. Plugins like Social Boost bring the same social sharing features that drive clicks on sites like Buzzfeed and UpWorthy to your posts, while others like FB GFX Pro, Mobile Plugin, and Uber Optin can help you create professional-level Facebook fan pages, lead-generating pages, streamlined mobile integration and beyond.

In addition to other plugs that can help you increase social conversions, build social credibility, showcase YouTube videos with cool sliders, and even build video aggregators and 3-D landing pages, you’ll also find plugins dedicated to upping your site’s performance metrics.

The entire collection of dozens of valuable plugins would cost around $4,000 to get them all separately, but this collection brings them all together for only $29.99, which works out to less than 50 cents per plugin.

Prices are subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.