Trump PAC banned by Facebook from advertising because of repeated false posts

REUTERS/2018 REUTERS/2018

Facebook is banning the pro-Trump Republican PAC “The Committee to Defend the President” from advertising, after the PAC repeatedly posted content identified as false by third-party fact-checkers.

“As a result of the Committee to Defend the President’s repeated sharing of content determined by third-party fact-checkers to be false, they will not be permitted to advertise for a period of time on our platform,” said Facebook spokesman Andy Stone Thursday.

From Reuters:

The company declined to specify the length of the advertising ban or which posts prompted it. Politicians’ ads and posts are not subject to Facebook fact-checking, a policy that has drawn heat from lawmakers, but content from political groups like PACs can be fact-checked. The committee’s Facebook page, which has almost 1 million “likes,” has had four “false” or “partly false” fact-checking labels attached to content since the start of July.

More at Reuters:Facebook bars pro-Trump PAC from advertising, citing repeated false posts