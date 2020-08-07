Man charged after spitting in face of child who refused to remove mask

A Florida man was charged Thursday with battery after demanding a child remove his mask and spitting in his face when he refused to, police say. The incident happened at a restaurant in Treasure Island, Fla., and reportedly concluded with the man saying "You now have coronavirus" to the child and being subdued by staff.

According to his arrest affidavit, Copenhaver was described as "intoxicated" and was not wearing shoes. They said he approached the worker in a "threatening manner and attempted to strike him twice."

The same worker took "physical control" of Copenhaver, walked him outside the restaurant, and held him to the ground until officers arrived, police said.