TikTok to sue Trump admin over executive order banning app, NPR reports

[Fox News screengrab]
TikTok, the social media app from China-based Bytedance, plans to sue the Trump administration in a challenge to the president's executive order that bans the service in the United States.
NPR News reports the lawsuit will be filed as soon as Tuesday, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, where TikTok's U.S. operations are based:
NPR has learned that the lawsuit will argue that President Trump's far-reaching action is unconstitutional because it failed to give the company a chance to respond. It also alleges that the administration's national security justification for the order is baseless, according to the source.
"It's based on pure speculation and conjecture," the source said. "The order has no findings of fact, just reiterates rhetoric about China that has been kicking around."
The White House declined to comment on the expected litigation but defended the president's executive order. "The Administration is committed to protecting the American people from all cyber related threats to critical infrastructure, public health and safety, and our economic and national security," according to White House spokesman Judd Deere.
More at NPR: TikTok To Sue Trump Administration Over Ban, As Soon As Tuesday
