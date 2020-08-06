/ Xeni Jardin / 7:05 pm Thu Aug 6, 2020

Doing business with TikTok's Chinese owner is banned under new Trump order

Donald Trump on Thursday issued an executive order that bans doing business with ByteDance, the China-based company that owns TikTok. The ban takes effect in 45 days.

From Reuters:

The app may be used for disinformation campaigns that benefit the Chinese Communist Party and the United States “must take aggressive action against the owners of TikTok to protect our national security,” Trump said in the order.

More at Reuters.