Twitter and Tiktok talked of a deal, WSJ reports

Twitter and Tiktok had preliminary negotiations about a potential merger/acquisition, reported the Wall Street Journal on Saturday.
It is unclear, the WSJ reports, if Twitter still plans to pursue a deal with the video-sharing app which is now suing the Trump admin over a recent executive order.
TikTok is owned by China-baed Bytedance. Any Twitter deal would involve TikTok's U.S. operations.
Other companies have previously entertained the possibility of buying the popular video app Trump hates so much. Microsoft seems to be one everyone's betting on at this point.
Trump has demanded that his administration get a "cut" of any such deal, but nobody who isn't Donald Trump has any idea what that would really mean or how that would work.
TikTok, the social media app from China-based Bytedance, plans to sue the Trump administration in a challenge to the president’s executive order that bans the service in the United States.
Donald Trump on Thursday issued an executive order that bans doing business with ByteDance, the China-based company that owns TikTok. The ban takes effect in 45 days.
Twitter will label the accounts of state-controlled media entities, as well as their senior staff and government officials, said the company in a blog post Thursday.
