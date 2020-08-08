Twitter and Tiktok talked of a deal, WSJ reports

Shutterstock/2018 Shutterstock/2018

Twitter and Tiktok had preliminary negotiations about a potential merger/acquisition, reported the Wall Street Journal on Saturday.

It is unclear, the WSJ reports, if Twitter still plans to pursue a deal with the video-sharing app which is now suing the Trump admin over a recent executive order.

TikTok is owned by China-baed Bytedance. Any Twitter deal would involve TikTok's U.S. operations.

Other companies have previously entertained the possibility of buying the popular video app Trump hates so much. Microsoft seems to be one everyone's betting on at this point.

Trump has demanded that his administration get a "cut" of any such deal, but nobody who isn't Donald Trump has any idea what that would really mean or how that would work.

Wall Street Journal: Twitter, TikTok Have Held Preliminary Talks About Possible Combination