Develop in-demand digital marketing skills with the help of these training classes

It’s tempting for many young professionals to assume that because they’ve spent most of their lives posting links to Facebook or pushing selfies to Instagram that they have the skills needed to be a digital marketer.

Creating compelling content is certainly important, but if you’re not up to speed on search engine optimization (SEO), how to understand YouTube metrics, or the importance of on-point tagging, you’re a long way from ready to assemble your own digital plan.

But with the training in The Complete Digital Marketing Growth Hacking Certification Bundle, you’ll get a full overview of what it really takes to succeed across the web from social postings to paid ads to basic sales tactics that can make all the difference in how your product plays online.

The nine-course collection with more than 40 hours of marketing dos and don’ts can start getting you conversant in all the varied platforms available across the web for driving sales, what the impact of each means, and how to determine what’s working and what isn’t in your online efforts.

It all starts with The 2020 Complete Growth Hacking and Conversion Course, a 130-lecture collection that offers the inside tricks of the trade for successfully building your brand. The training includes ways to charge your growth and conversion rates up to 5 times higher, cultivate subscribers, generate solid business leads, and craft winning copy to perfectly execute your product message.

Speaking of your product message, the 30 Actionable Branding Strategies That Will Triple Your Profit are just the well-defined, easy-to-follow steps you can use today to help carve out a smart and successful identity for your brand.

Since most business is generated straight from Google searches, the tandem of The 2020 SEO Link Building Course and the Google Tag Manager Crash Course present insights into how to rank at the top of those all-important searches. Students learn how to optimize every post or page of a site for Google algorithms and how Google Tag Manager can present data-driven facts you can use to make smarter business decisions.

Four more courses delve into best practices for reaching specific audiences across different social media platforms, from the basics of creating professional Facebook profiles (Certified Facebook Marketing 2020) to beginner to advanced tips for video growth on YouTube (Complete Guide to YouTube Channel and YouTube Masterclass 2020 and Go Viral on YouTube) to impact a stealthy beachhead on Pinterest can have on your digital plans (Complete Guide to Pinterest & Pinterest Growth 2020).

There’s even an Amazon FBA Course 2020 with everything you need to know to set up an Amazon FBA storefront, why 99 percent of Amazon businesses fail, and what you can do to be among the surviving 1 percent.

A nearly $1,700 package of training, this deep dive into all things digital marketing are on sale now for only $34.99.

Prices are subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.