Here are 40 of the best charging cables, wireless docks, power banks, and more on sale this weekend

“The way to have power is to take it.” -- Boss Tweed.

We think an 18th-century political power broker probably had a different definition of power in mind when he made that statement, yet the sentiment still applies.

We’ve all got devices all but falling out of our pockets and the need for power to keep them all happy is almost insatiable. But with the following list of 40 of the absolute best power banks, changers, and other charging accessories to be found, you can stock up and make sure your needs are covered, no matter where you are.

And at savings of up to more than $100 per item, you can even save a mighty buck or two while you power up. So while you won’t actually be just taking power, it’ll kinda feel that way.

Home Chargers (Under $40)

It’s wireless charging the best? Just drop the RAVPower charger on your favorite Qi-enabled iOS or Android device and watch up to 10 watts of power start flowing to your device without a cord in sight.

It’s got a perfectly sized indentation where your Airpods case should sit as it delivers all of its wireless charging power. Of course, it also handles charging for all the rest of your Qi-enabled devices as well.

This power splitter should satisfy those who need to charge two Lightning devices plus an Apple Watch all at once. Certified by CE/ROSH, this 3-in-1 charger has over-current, over-heat, and short-circuit protection so your devices always stay safe.

If you’re short on outlets, this all-purpose star sports two ground power outlets and two USB ports to keep four devices plugged in and charged up at once. You can even mount it to your wall to keep your desktop clear and its low profile works well for slipping it unobtrusively into tight spots.

With wireless charging, this stand delivers twice the standard charging power to your device, cutting your total charging time by at least an hour. This all-in-one system also includes a powerful Quick Charge 3.0 wall adapter and a 4-foot Micro USB cable, so whether you plug in or charge with no connections, you’re all set.

Your phone, smartwatch and earbuds can all get the power attention they deserve, all wirelessly, with this 3-in-1 charging solution. It’s about as clean and efficient a charging alternative as you’ll find anywhere -- and it’s two-thirds off its regular price, saving you over $60.

Home Chargers (Under $100)

When you need more than a solo phone charger, this 5-USB, Qi-enabled charging hub is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with more than enough juice to get six depleted devices back to fighting shape in no time.

Since anybody can do black glass or plastic, this wood finish organizer will give your desk a definite surge of class. In addition to wireless charging and the ability to charge a pair of devices simultaneously, it’s also got neat slots for your pen, keys, business cards and more.

Sticking with the wood motif, this solid wood base finished with ecological oils has room for charging your iPhone, Airpods and Apple Watch together. It’s also engineered so you can plug in and remove devices with one hand without tipping the whole thing over, which is a much more attractive feature than it sounds.

Designed for Type-C devices like the MacBook Pro/Air, iPad Pro, Surface Go or Surface Book 2, this uber-hub gives you eight plugins: two USB-C ports, two UBS-A ports, SD and microSD slots, 4K HDMI port, and 3.5mm audio. It even holds your Apple 2 Pencil magnetically on the top for easy access.

If you’d rather not split your power flow, the Q2 delivers up to the maximum 10 watts of wireless charging power, but can also feed up to another 7.5 watts via Apple’s own fast-charging specs...so 2 for 1. It’s got an Apple Watch magnetic charging stand plus trickle-charging optimized for juicing up smaller devices.

This compact organizer can go on the road, but with its built-in 5,000mAh power bank, Qi wireless charging, eight ports (USB-C PD, USB-C 3.0, USB-A 3.0, SD, MicroSD, HDMI 4K, and 3.5mm) and room for three custom storage spaces for connectors and other accessories, it’s almost to centralizing to your workspace to take it off your desk.

Home Charging...with Style

Is it a charger...or is it art? With this combination desk lamp/natural air purifier/wireless charger, the answer is definitely both. The lamp has adjustable brightness settings and the healing Himalayan salt clears the air around you, while the built-in wireless charger can power up your phone with a mess of cords mucking up your feng shui. Did we mention it has a built-in speaker too?

Portable Chargers (Under $30)

Here’s a portability answer that’s as simple as they come...just attach your charger to your keys. This smart keychain can wirelessly charge your Apple Watch with a touch, Portable and pocket-sized, your Apple Watch will never run out again.

Charging in your car is always a mess without a proper mount -- so just slide your phone into this cradle as the phone’s own weight tightens the arms for a secure, wireless power-feeding grip. This setup will help you stay hands-free and fully charged at all times.

Sure, a power battery is great, but when you need to make your own power to drive your devices, this crank-tastic SOScharger is the emergency option you really need. If the on-bard 2,300mAh battery is depleted, the ergonomic generator lets you turn out unlimited power...so long as you keep cranking, of course.

Portable Chargers (Under $100)

An Amazon’s Choice product, this charger sports four solar panels and a huge 10,000mAh battery to keep all your devices charged all weekend long, even if you’re camping or backpacking away from it all. And the solar panels are completely foldable so you won't have to worry about added bulk while you’re on the move.

Why tote a bulky power bank if you can store all the power you need on your keyring? The AtomXS is designed to offer up to 1,300mAh of emergency juice, over three hours of power whenever you need it. When a dead phone is a serious problem, this handy backup is a lifesaver of an option.

The Swiss Army knife of power needs, this CES award winner has Apple Lightning, micro-USB and USB-C cables plus an extra USB port so you can charge up to three devices at once. With 25W charging power and 8,000mAh capacity, this charger has incredible might for its tiny size.

The Sun Chaser is a solar-powered beast, packing a 20,000mAh battery, built-in wireless charging, simultaneous power up for up to three devices, and an LED floodlight. But the advanced light-absorbing, power-trapping panels are always there to help make sure that power store never wavers.

With 100 watts of pass-through power, this 9-in-1 docking station can not only help recharge bigger items like laptops, but the RJ45 LAN supports lightning-fast network transfer speeds, making this powerhouse a very valuable asset.

This ultra-portable power bank/charger combo features an integrated MFi-certified Apple Watch magnetic charger, as well as a smart high-speed USB output, so you can rapidly power up both of your everyday tech essentials in a pinch with up to 8,000mAh of juice.

Power Banks (Under $60)

With three ports and a 15 watt maximum output, this 10,00mAh power bank is primed for simultaneous charging. Crafted from premium materials and drop tested for durability, it’s also got a digital battery level indicator, so you can easily check on your battery status at all times -- so no more guessing...ever.

Engineered with an industry-leading solar energy conversion rate up to 25 percent, this power bank's high-efficiency solar cells throw out enough power to get two devices simultaneously charged up fast. And while it’s ready when you need power the most, it’s also built to last with an IPX5 water-resistance rating, a built-in compass and an LED flashlight to light the way during an emergency.

With 6,000mAh capacity and Qi wireless charging capabilities, the HyperCharger X has more versatility than most comparable power banks. Plus it’s also ultra-thin to keep you as lightweight and nimble as your accessories.

With a crushing 20,000mAh of power, this bank can spit out more than 100 additional talk hours for your phone. It’s also rocking USB-C Power Delivery and Dual Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 ports so you can charge up to three devices at the fastest speeds possible.

This is a complete portable charging solution in one package. With the lightweight 7,000mAh battery, you get an all-in-one wireless charger and power bank that’s always ready to serve up the juice. Plus, you also get a car-ready magnetic wireless charger that easily mounts to a dashboard to maximize your Qi-wireless devices.

Power Banks (Over $100)

When you need to keep seriously power-hungry devices fed like a laptop, this Swisstek Power Bar with an AC outlet, USB-C ports, and 40,000mAh of power can suit your needs, both indoors and outside. It’s also nearly half off, saving you over $100 on a serious power storage device that can serve you anywhere.

Built with adventurers in mind, this portable power can keep the whole campsite up and running all night long. Lightweight at only 3.5 lbs., you can tote this power options on any trip while the 167Wh 45,000mAh of power, the standard 3-prong wall plug outlet, built-in USB and DC ports, and even solar panel power compatibility make it absolutely indispensable.

62,200mAh of power...that’s almost all you need to say about the Defense Titan. Of course, the 4.8 out of 5 star Amazon rating also speaks volumes as well. Between a 12V carport, a USB-C port, three USB-A ports, and an AC outlet, all your power needs are covered -- and there’s even a digital display so you can easily follow exactly how much power you have left.

Charging Accessories

With this dual-function splitter, you can charge your iPhone while listening to music with your Lightning headphones, supporting 24-bit audio output while maintaining your original headphone sound quality.

This extremely durable braided cable made with nylon cloth and aluminum adapter heads is designed to outlive all those flimsy Lightning cables. Plus the quality allows for easy storage and fast charging that those cheap-o cables can’t handle either.

When you’ve really got to stretch to get to that outlet, this 10-feet of tangle-resistant cloth fiber connection is gonna feel pretty darn good.

The Nomad asks why your power bank and charging cable can’t be one device. A nylon-wrapped, MFi-certified Lightning cable with its own 2,800mAh battery, this accessory is an easy add to anybody’s support pack.

These FLX cables are made from premium metal to make sure they don’t get easily tangled and destroyed. Meanwhile, they support fast charging, can seamlessly synch your devices easily, and at six feet long, they’ve got plenty of reach. Plus, you get two of ‘em.

Since the Nintendo Switch is no slouch in the power-draining department, this ergonomic, durable, and lightweight case pumps out an additional 10 hours of gameplay life from its hefty 8,000mAh built-in battery. This ruthlessly efficient case will keep the games underway all day and all night long.

Your Google Home wishes it could get up and move like the Switch and all your other portable devices, so the JOT Battery Base makes that a reality. Slip your Google Home Mini in this case, detach the cord and your Home is free to roam all over your home, even outside so long as it stays connected to WiFi.

Amazon Echo wants to step out too, so this portable sleeve with an 8,800mAh battery can get your Echo free of its power cord, offering all of Echo’s hands-free, voice-controlled goodness for up to eight hours on a single charge.

Not only can recyclable, reusable batteries save you loads of money, but this ECO Recharge 4-pack will also keep over 2,000 disposable alkaline batteries out of our global landfills. Once they’re drained, just plug them in with a USB cord and after a recharge, they’re good as new and ready to rock once again.

Your battery drawer is probably a wasteland of refugee batteries -- so this storage case holding up to 110 AAA, AA, C, D and even 9V batteries in a sturdy, durable ABS plastic shell will restore some order to the anarchy. It also comes with a handy tester to find out how much juice each battery has before you put it in one of your devices.

Prices are subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.