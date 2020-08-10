Start your day with a CBD boost for your coffee and your face

No matter whether you go into the office or work from home, whether you roll out of bed at 5 a.m. or never get up before 9, we all agree a day can on how you feel first thing in the morning when you wake up.

If you wake up feeling groggy or out of sorts, it can set the tone for a decidedly subpar rest of your day. By contrast, a happy, healthy morning can all but dare the rest of the day to mess with its cheery vibe.

Instead of giving your entire day the chance to slip down the drain, a little shot of CBD infusion might just do the trick. You can get yourself a double-barreled blast of CBD every morning with this Hydra Serum and Bean and Bud Coffee Booster tandem.

Of course, it’s up to you which one you get to first. If you’re a jump-in-the-shower type when you rise, then the Hydra Serum facial cleanser might be your first line of defense for the day. This ultra-hydrating serum contains a double weight molecule of hyaluronic acid with hydrating properties to penetrate deep into your skin. As you clear dead skin and cleanse your pores, the 100 mg potency CBD kicks in with its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant features to make your skin bright and luminous while feeling ultra-smooth and supple.

But if you’re a can’t-function-without-coffee creature, the Bean and Bud CBD booster into your morning joe might be your first stop. With a single 10mg dropper dose, you can enhance your everyday coffee with a delicate and sweet touch of vanilla, not to mention the restorative and calming effects of CBD on your body.

On top of that, you’ll also get a cool Bean and Bud coffee mug because while you almost assuredly have a favorite mug already, it’s not likely you’ve got one yet for your soon-to-be-favorite new coffee additive.

Separately, these items retail for $104, but by getting in on the current offer, the collection of both CBD-infused products and the mug are only $78.99, a 24 percent savings.

Prices are subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.