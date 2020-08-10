Supercut of movie characters watching Jay Leno's monologue on the film's events

In movies of yesteryear, characters knew they were at a low point in their lives if Jay Leno is discussing them, brilliantly shown in this Buck LePard supercut.

Movie characters watching Jay Leno talk about what is happening in the movie pic.twitter.com/fWpOeOLSm5 — Buck LePard (@BuckLePard) August 5, 2020

Luckily, it usually means the film's third act is about to start. So if you see Jay, one of the Jimmys, or a news anchor in a film, it's a good time to get in a bathroom or popcorn break, because things are about to get resolved in a thrilling denouement.

Gene Hackman speaks for all film characters and watchers when he notes, "This is unbearable."

Twitter / Buck LePard