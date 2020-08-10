Supercut of movie characters watching Jay Leno's monologue on the film's events

In movies of yesteryear, characters knew they were at a low point in their lives if Jay Leno is discussing them, brilliantly shown in this Buck LePard supercut.
Luckily, it usually means the film's third act is about to start. So if you see Jay, one of the Jimmys, or a news anchor in a film, it's a good time to get in a bathroom or popcorn break, because things are about to get resolved in a thrilling denouement.
Gene Hackman speaks for all film characters and watchers when he notes, "This is unbearable."
Twitter / Buck LePard
Raised by Wolves is the new TV show from Ridley Scott, coming to HBO Max on September 3. It looks completely deranged and I can’t wait. Raised by Wolves centers around “two androids — Father and Mother — tasked with raising human children on a mysterious new planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens […]
SOUND GUY: Didnt mean nothin by it. BARDEM: Didn’t mean nothing by it.
In this footage from 1985 Richard Harrison classic Blood Debts, our hero defeats his adversary and we learn that “mark collins, age 45, gave himself up to the authorities after the incident. he is currently serving a life sentence”. Here’s more from Blood Debts, a very good movie: You can buy the VHS on Amazon, […]
The aluminum can is a great invention. And for 60 years, it and its crafty little addition, the pull tab, have made transporting and drinking all of our favorite beers, soft drinks and other beverages about 1,000 percent easier. Of course, evolution continues — and even an innovation as awesome as the aluminum can is […]
It’s tempting for many young professionals to assume that because they’ve spent most of their lives posting links to Facebook or pushing selfies to Instagram that they have the skills needed to be a digital marketer. Creating compelling content is certainly important, but if you’re not up to speed on search engine optimization (SEO), how […]
With everybody working from home now, it’s natural to start thinking about careers where not going into the office is more the norm than the exception. Better yet, many are looking to start careers as freelancers, professionals who build their livelihoods around the scope of their talent and not the fortunes of one all-encompassing employer. […]