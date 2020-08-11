George Conway's biting column holds a mirror up to Trump supporters, and it ain't pretty

George Conway's satirical piece in The Washington Post, "I (Still) Believe the President, and in the President," is like a Lincoln Project video in prose form. Playing the part of a moron, Conway puts a mirror up to Trump — and his supporters — by listing Trump's outrageous lies, hateful remarks, and sheer idiocy as things he believes in.

Some of my favorite lines:

"I believe it’s normal for the president to say 'Yo Semites' and 'Yo Seminites,' 'Thigh Land,' 'Minne-a-napolis,' 'toe-tally-taria-tism,' 'Thomas Jeffers' and 'Ulyss-eus S. Grant.'"

"I believe the president 'aced' a 'very hard' impairment test, and that his 'very surprised' doctors found this 'unbelievable.'"

"I believe the president and the doctor who believes in demon sperm and the medical use of space alien DNA, and not Anthony S. Fauci, who’s an 'alarmist' and 'wrong.'"

"I believe the president’s suggestions that physicians should try injecting patients with household disinfectants, and shining ultraviolet light inside their bodies, make perfect sense."

"I believe that the president has done a tremendous job fighting the virus — and that he shouldn’t 'take responsibility at all' — even though about 160,000 Americans have died. I believe the virus “is what it is.”

"I believe it isn’t racist to call the coronavirus 'kung flu' or 'the China Virus.' It isn’t racially divisive to say Black Lives Matter is a “symbol of hate,” to celebrate Confederate generals as part of our 'Great American Heritage,' or to share video of someone shouting 'white power,' which, like displaying the Confederate flag, is 'freedom of speech.'"

And, for the grand finale, the last graph: "I believe the president won the popular vote in 2016 'if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.' I believe he shouldn’t accept the election results if he loses in November."

Read the entire article at The Washington Post.

Image: Gage Skidmore / Flickr