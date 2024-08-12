George Conway taunts Donald Trump with 12 billboards surrounding his golf courses: "TRUMP CHEATS"

Attention golfers! If you're headed to New Jersey or Florida, beware: "TRUMP CHEATS," warns 12 new billboards put up near Donald Trump's Bedminster and Doral golf courses. Oh, and one was also erected near Mar-a-Lago, for good measure.

Golfers can thank anti-Trump Republican George Conway and his super pac, the Anti-Psychopath PAC, for the heads up. "He cheats at golf. He cheats on wives. He cheats on his financials. He cheats at elections. He cheats at everything, against anybody, whenever he can. Not just a little, but to a pathological degree," Conway posted on X, along with an image from his new billboard blitz.

"Trump cheats," Conway continues. "And we are here to remind the electorate—and him—of that fact." (See billboard, along with Conway's post, below.)

This new campaign was created with the sole purpose of irritating the dour ex-president — or, to "further get under his skin," as Conway's super PAC explains in another post (see second post below).

And like a hole-in-one, you can bet these billboards land exactly as intended.

He cheats at golf. He cheats on wives. He cheats on his financials. He cheats at elections. He cheats at everything, against anybody, whenever he can. Not just a little, but to a pathological degree.



Trump cheats. And we are here to remind the electorate—and him—of that… https://t.co/auKwOJUCVt — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 12, 2024

Via Raw Story

Previously: George Conway's 3 tips to liberal media on how to beat Donald Trump (video)

