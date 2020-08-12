Baby born on an airplane over Alaska named 'Sky' by mom

A baby boy born on an airplane that was taking mom to a hospital in Anchorage was named 'Sky' by mom.
Chrystal Hicks was 35 weeks pregnant when she gave birth to Sky Airon Hicks on August 5 around 1 AM after mom boarded a plane to take her from the small community of Glennallen, Alaska to an Anchorage hospital, KTUU-TV reported.
“It was shocking, it was really weird at first, I didn’t know what to think,” Hicks told a reporter. “But everybody kept talking about the baby on the plane.”
Hicks and her son made it safely to the hospital. Sky was placed on a breathing machine when he arrived because he was born a month premature. The baby is expected to be discharged from the hospital next week.
Hicks said filing out the birth certificate information was difficult because they were about 18,000 feet (5,500 meters) in the air.
“I just put Anchorage,” Hicks said. “I didn’t want to put on a plane or in the sky.”
Hicks has three other children — ages 3, 9 and 11.
