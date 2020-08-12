Twins react as they hear Phil Collins' 'In the Air Tonight' for the first time

Twins Tim and Fred Williams, aka Twinsthenewtrend on YouTube, make videos of themselves listening to classic songs for the first time . In their latest , they listen to Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight" — just wait 'til they get to the drums...!

